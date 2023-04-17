Aaron Picasso He stole the hearts of hundreds of fans with his participation in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Although his character changed over time after the new season of the series was announced, the Peruvian actor tried to be part of the new cast. Despite the fact that he was rejected by the directors of the program, the young man made it clear that his friendship with the rest of the artists was still intact. However, it seems that things between them would no longer be the same, as he revealed in a recent interview.

Did Aaron Picasso fight with actors from “AFHS”?

In conversation with a local outlet, Aaron Picasso said that for some time he had no communication with the actors of “At the bottom there is room” who were once his castmates. In addition, he pointed out that a close source has told him that they have also decided to stop following him on social networks.

“I’ll be honest: I already lost contact with them. Maybe they have been forbidden to talk to me, I don’t know, but I’m not talking to them right now. Some have unfollowed me, so they have commented to me out there. What will it be?”, manifested for the Popular.

Aaron Picasso jokes in networks in reference to “There is room in the background”. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/TikTok

“I have not started to see who, but I am sure (of) yes, because they have told me. I, the truth, I have not done anything to anyone. I’m focused on what’s mine, I like humor, I like bullying myself and I find it funny, and I’ll keep making parodies. Now I’m putting the parody together with the music,” he added.

What is Aaron Picasso currently working on?

At the moment, Aaron Picasso He does not have an acting project. Through social networks, the former member of “Al fondo hay sitio” has begun to promote himself as an influencer of different brands. On his Instagram profile he has more than 700,000 followers, a figure that he increases over time.

Likewise, he has ventured into the TikTok platform, in which he constantly uploads funny videos and even mentions his time as “Jaimito”. One of the last ones he shared was the song of him parodying the song “Gringo Atrasador”. “From direct TV to TikTok”he wrote in his profile.