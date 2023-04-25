Aaron Picasso stopped being Jaimito in “At the bottom there is room” Many years ago; however, she seems not to have taken the weight of the character off her shoulders. In fact, he himself “accepted” that he is still looking for his opportunity to return as the youngest of the Gonzales family in his parody of “Rap del gringo atrasador” that he recently launched. Although thousands of fans of the América Televisión series do not agree According to the fact that the artist “hangs” from his past, the comments have turned in another direction and a new publication has added the last drop to the glass of the patience of the followers.

Aaron Picasso finds himself in the eye of the storm. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/América TV

“At the bottom there is room”: Aaron Picasso unleashes the controversy

Aaron Picasso He published a parody of the song “Yandel 150” on his Instagram account, in which he changes the lyrics to talk about a failed relationship with his ex-partner. However, the proposal makes reference to the fact that one of the parties could be transsexual. “Baby, don’t play. You are a man. For me, you are a transformer ”, she is heard in a portion of the clip.

It is not only what he says, but also what he shows, since Picasso has characterized himself as a woman, apparently transsexual, and uses a thicker voice to sing his part of the song. With all this, the public response has not been long in coming and the comments section has been filled with complaints.

“Luckily, you’re not in ‘Al fondo hay sitio'”, “We now understand why he didn’t return to TV”, “Thank God, they didn’t call you again in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, because there’s no talent anymore ” and “Someone needs attention, don’t give it to them” are some of the comments they have left on the Instagram post.

Why did Aaron Picasso leave “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Although now we see Jorge Guerra like Jimmy, Aaron Picasso he was able to reprise his role on the show. Although he passed a first virtual casting, it was when he passed a face-to-face audition that he was no longer contacted.

“People tell me: ‘Why didn’t you want to?’ No, I have wanted to, I have had the desire, but it has not happened. I do not know the reasons, but for my part I would have loved it because he is a character with whom I grew up, ”said Picasso.

