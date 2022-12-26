The fans of Aaron Paul They remember the American actor for his role as Jesse Pinkman in the series “Breaking bad” and “Better call Saul”, two of the great successes of AMC and Netflix that gave him worldwide fame. After the cancellation of “Westworld”, another of the shows in which he participated, now the interpreter has made a subtle change in his first and last name, same process that his wife and children have followed. What happened?

Aaron Paul’s real name

Few know that the birth name of Aaron Paul is made up of one compound plus a single last name: Aaron Paul Sturtevant.

Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman. Photo: AMC

But recently, TMZ reported that the actor has carried out all the necessary procedures so that his middle name becomes his new last name.

The new family Paul

This change has not only been experienced by Aaron. His second child also changed his middle name and his wife chose to adopt her spouse’s last name.

Aaron Paul played Jesse Pinkman for 5 years and brought him back to life in the movie “El camino” and in his cameos in the series “Better call Saul”. Photo: Netflix

In such a way, Casper Emerson Paul is now called Ryden Caspian Paul. And his partner now is Lauren Paul.

This is how the surname Sturtevant has officially become obsolete. In fact, the remembered star of “Breaking bad” never used it, so he was always known as Aaron Paul.

Where to see “Breaking bad”?

You can watch “Breaking bad”, its spin-off “Better call Saul” and the movie “El camino” through Netflix.