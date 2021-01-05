The duel between Ibiza and Celta he was in the air after a worker fromThe Ibizan club tested positive for COVID-19. However, all players tested negative in the test they were subjected to and this afternoon they will try to surprise in the second round of the Cup (follow the game live on AS.com).

The Vigo set, meanwhile, will try make amends of the bad start to the year, not so much for the defeat against him Real Madrid as for the injuries of its two main stars: Iago Aspas and Nolito. Both were subjected yesterday to various tests that determined a distal fibrillar tear in the biceps femoris right for him moañés, which will keep you three or four weeks off. He sanluqueño, meanwhile, suffers a elongation in the left biceps femoris and it will be absent for about eight or ten days.

The meeting will serve Coudet for make rotations and, above all, to observe the level of the last signing, Aaron Martin. The young side, who arrives loan from Mainz, his dispute with Olaza begins today in the left lane. Wall, that he will not be able to play against Villarreal due to suspension, will take the helm before Ibiza. In addition, it will be the opportunity for less common players, such as Emre Mor, Baeza or Beltrán can be claimed.

The local technician, Juan Carlos Carcedo, will come out with the best have to deal with a historic victory that will put them in the Round of 32 Cup. After a month without competing, the break becomes a double-edged sword. On the one hand, they will have fresher legs, but they can also pay for the lack of filming. Be that as it may, the illusion is maxed out.