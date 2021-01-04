This Monday the winter market opens and Celta will complete the procedures to register their first signing. Aaron Martin will be registered with the number 19 and the next day will debut with the light blue jersey in the Copa del Rey tie against Ibiza. The left side, on loan from German Mainz Until the end of the season, he returns to Spanish football with the experience of having competed for more than two years in the Bundesliga.

“The German game changes a bit, it’s all a little more direct. Being away for two years has helped me, not only as a player, but also as a person“, indicated the lane formed in Espanyol to Celtic Middle. Martín has been training since last Thursday under Eduardo Coudet and assures that he is “really looking forward to it. I knew some of my new teammates, I know there are very good players and it’s a great club. “

El Chacho has stated that he intends to dose into the Cup several players who come from playing two LaLiga matches in a four-day margin. Martin It will be one of the novelties in the eleven, acting in the left-handed lane that Lucas Olaza usually occupies. Montmeló’s full-back is confident of fitting into a philosophy of the game that excites him: “Celta have a very nice style. They are a very solid team in defense and play very well with the ball. That attracts everyone.”