How would a collaboration of Halo and Tesla cars work? That’s what Xbox fans have been asking for the past 24 hours after Xbox General Manager of Gaming Marketing Aaron Greenberg did one of his classic hype stunts in a reply tweet. Elon Musk. It all started with a response to a comment from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who revealed that the only console game he’s ever played is Halo.

This comment prompted Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg to suggest the idea of ​​a collaboration between the two at some point. Recently Elon Musk has been interested in the subject of video games. A His tweet appears to have sent CDPR shares up. That’s also the level of influence Musk can have. Would a collaboration between Halo and Tesla cars be possible?

Elon Musk acknowledges that his Cybertruck is inspired by Halo

Aaron Greenberg wants to make a collaboration between Halo and Tesla cars a reality

The idea of ​​a collaboration between Halo and Tesla cars certainly doesn’t seem like the craziest idea of ​​all. Especially because Tesla can have a very particular concept of its games. After replying to Musk, Greenberg went on to elaborate on his idea for a collaboration between Halo and Tesla cars., acknowledging that this is simply an illusion of his, but also encouraging Xbox fans to “speak up” if they want to see a collaboration in the future.

“To be clear, this would be a dream collaboration for me and many fans I know. So if you like the idea, speak up and maybe something in the future might happen, who knows !? Aaron Greenberg

It’s hard to say what kind of theoretical association Halo and Tesla cars could form, but as Greenberg alludes, we could definitely imagine some kind of mix between Halo’s Warthog and Tesla’s Cybertruck cars.