The Mexican actor Aaron Diaz makes one of the many projects he has in mind come true and records his documentary series 'Diaz a Caballo' in Durango, with which he joins the commemoration of the 70 years of the arrival of western cinema to said city.

Through 'Diaz on Horseback'Aarón Díaz aims to show the beauties of the Mexican Republic to the whole world by visiting each state of the same and begins in Durango, the so-called land of cinema.

Aarón Díaz is a lover of the seventh art called cinema, he loves Durango And what better start than this setting where dozens of films have been filmed for Mexico and abroad.

Aarón Díaz records his series 'Diaz a Caballo' in Durango. Photo Courtesy Durango Tourism Secretariat

In several news portals it is shared that Aarón Díaz met with journalists in Durango, He also visited the Paseo del Viejo Oeste and Elisa Haro Ruíz, the Secretary of Tourism in Durango, was present.

Haro Ruiz welcomed Aron Diazthanked him for having set his sights on Durango as a producer to record 'Díaz a Caballo' and wished him luck in his project for this documentary series.

“I am sure that this work will help more people know the riches of Durango, not only cinematographic, but in other areas,” Haro Ruiz told Aaron Diaz.

Aarón Díaz records 'Diaz a Caballo' in Durango and enjoys its stages

Aarón Díaz, 42 years old and originally from Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, expressed his excitement about being in Durango:

“We are like children in the Old West, capturing wonderful things that you will soon be able to see. Durango is spectacular; I love my country and I want to show the wonders we have. Every state has magic and this place has been known for western movies for 70 years.”

Aarón Díaz expressed his joy at working in Durango and he says that it will not be the last time, since this city and state have a lot to offer national and international tourism:

“Since we arrived we want to film and tell stories. I'm happy to be here and looking forward to coming back with more ideas. “This is just the first step, we will return to making a movie in time.”

'Díaz a Caballo' is a documentary series that Aaron Diaz produces and stars. To carry it out, he will visit several cities in the Mexican Republic to show their landscapes, culture and stories through the passion for horses.

The series 'Diaz a Caballo' will soon premiere on a digital platform to be confirmed.

