Four months have passed since Aaron Carter, 34, was found dead in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, and the official autopsy has not yet been released. At first, the local police ruled that the singer’s death was due to a drug overdose. However, his mother, Jane Carter, calls for an in-depth investigation and maintains that his death was actually a homicide.

Jane Carter has published in her Facebook account a series of photographs from that November 5 of the bathroom in Aaron’s house, the place where his son’s lifeless body was found, to draw the attention of an investigation that is still ongoing. “I’m still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter. They never treated it as a possible crime scene because of his past with addictions,” Jane wrote on the social network. Some images showing the bathtub (with a moldy rim) where the singer died filled with greenish water, some towels scattered on the floor, the young man’s clothes and more unidentified remains. The photographs were not taken by herself or by the police, but by someone else who entered the room, something that completes Jane’s hypothesis that the crime scene could have been altered: “Look at the photos, they were not taken by the police, but they let people in and out.”

The singer’s mother has the support of family and friends, as she herself writes in the publication, to be able to publish these photographs. In the first investigations, the authorities did not find water in the lungs – which would have shown that the artist drowned – so they focused on the hypothesis of an alleged overdose. With the images, Jane Carter wants to show that the police did not do her job correctly. “Aaron was receiving a lot of death threats from people who were making his life miserable,” Carter argues in the post, without naming them.

Pending the results of toxicology tests, authorities continue to investigate an alleged drug deal that Aaron would have carried out the night of his death. Melanie Martin, partner of the deceased, spoke in January with the American news portal TMZ. In the interview, he explained that he had found text messages on Carter’s phone from an unidentified person demanding $800 for an unknown substance. He also explained how the singer responded that he no longer needed that substance. However, the person on the other end of the chat reminded him again that he still owed him that money.

The last years of Aaron Carter’s life were marked by constant episodes of problems with drugs and alcoholism, something that fully affected his career in the world of music and his relationship with his relatives, including his famous older brother. , Nick Carter, a member of the band Backstreet Boys, who had requested a restraining order against him in 2019 because the little boy threatened to kill his wife, Lauren Kitt, who was then pregnant with their second child. Aaron also came to tell in several interviews that he suffered from schizophrenia. Weeks before his death, he had put up for sale the house in Lancaster, located north of Los Angeles, in which he was precisely found dead. “We want answers, we want justice. There are people who must be held accountable, ”his mother now demands.

Jane Carter’s publication has filled social networks with messages from users showing their support for her to continue with the investigation and for it to be more exhaustive, as the mother claims. Given all the controversy, and although the authorities had not initially given any statement, on Thursday the Lancaster sheriff’s department sent a statement to the media to the daily Los Angeles Times. In it, they explain that “homicide detectives continue their investigation” and that so far “no evidence of assault or anything unusual has been found.” In addition, they have indicated that the investigation is ongoing and they are still awaiting the singer’s autopsy, which four months later is still unfinished.