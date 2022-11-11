When not even a week has passed since his death at the age of 34, Aaron Carter (Tampa, USA) cannot rest in peace. The singer’s management team has criticized the “obscenely disrespectful” and “unauthorized” release of the late star’s unfinished memoir, as well as the release of unreleased music. “In the few days since the passing of our dear friend, we have been trying to grieve and process it, while also having to deal with the obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized release of an album, a single and a book. ”, writes in an official statement Taylor Helgeson, of Big Umbrella Management, and that was collected on November 10 by US media such as Page Six Y New York Post.

In the same statement, Carter’s team demands that all material released now be removed and asks that nothing else, be it music or any other material, be re-released without the permission of the family and themselves. “This is a time for mourning and reflection, not ruthless money hoarding and attention seeking. We would ask the responsible parties to remove the aforementioned content and that no further content be published without the approval of your family, friends and associates, “continues the note.

More information

In addition to the artist’s team, Carter’s ex-girlfriend, singer and actress Hilary Duff, has also spoken out about the unauthorized publication of the memoir, in which, among other passages from the star’s life, it is told how she and he lost their virginity together, at 13 and 12, respectively. “It is truly sad that in the very week of Aaron’s death there is a publisher who appears to be recklessly publishing a book to capitalize on this tragedy without taking adequate time or care to verify the validity of his work,” he said. exclusively in an interview in the British newspaper TheDailyMail.

Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff, now 35, met as teen idols in 2000 and had an on-and-off relationship until 2003. The singer-actress rose to fame at a young age for her starring role in the teen sitcom Disney Channel Lizzie McGuire. She started her musical career in 2002, a year after the premiere of the popular series. “Reducing Aaron’s story to what appears to be unverified click bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is obviously a ruthless, uninformed money grab,” Duff added in the same post.

Hilary Duff and Aaron Carter pose together at a premiere in Hollywood in April 2003. Lucy Nicholson (Getty Images)

“As Aaron’s managers, we would like to thank Hilary Duff for her statement on the book to be released,” Taylor Helgeson also writes in the same statement Carter’s team released after the release of the unauthorized memoir. The posthumous book that has created so much controversy is titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life (Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life) and is co-written with author Andy Symonds after three years of work and is scheduled to be published on November 15.

Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday, November 5. A neighbor was the one who alerted the police. When the agents arrived they could do nothing to save his life. The news of his death shocked the music world, especially Nick Carter, his brother and a member of the Backstreet Boys band. “My heart is broken”, wrote the singer on your Instagram account after the death of his little brother. “Even though my brother and I had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never faded.” Nick, who already lost his sister Leslie in 2012 due to an overdose, ended his message like this: “I will miss you, brother, more than anyone I know. I love you Chizz… now you finally have the opportunity to have the peace that you never found on Earth. God please take care of my little brother.”