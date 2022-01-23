In AARFS AC we invite you to use our bean harvest receiving service, with flexibility according to your needs, speed in the screening, banding and bagging processes, in addition to optimizing the storage of your harvest, as well as special attention to its conservation and marketing. For this harvest reception season, AARFS continues to strengthen itself with new bean screening equipment, now with magnetic bands for a better selection, thus providing excellence in our service. Do not hesitate to contact us to receive your bean harvests! Call 6688121607 for more information.

• This week the Tax Reforms 2022 training course for the Primary Sector was held, based in the Venancio Hernández auditorium of AARFS AC, which was taught by specialists from the Tegra Group, with topics aimed at partner producers and their agricultural accountants. . During this event, legal and fiscal aspects of the Regime for Agricultural, Livestock, Forestry and Fishing Activities (Agapes), Simplified Trust Regime (Resico), as well as matters related to taxes, rights, obligations and fiscal incentives, among others, were addressed. Select topics of Tax Reform 2022.

• For the national corn market cycle OI 2021/2022, in Sinaloa about 405 thousand hectares have been planted. The crop presents optimal development conditions, favored by the weather conditions, in such a way that the harvest forecast continues to be favorable. This previous week, Sader/Segalmex were in talks with producers and industrialists to discuss the issue of bases, hoping in the next few days to have a definition that is as close to reality and that is fair for producers, both in corn and wheat. The National Development Finance, in coordination with Sader, is looking for a strategy to land direct financing to producers who are not bank accredited so that they have the option to buy coverage.

• In the international market, corn futures closed the week higher, finding support in the report of net sales for export, which was double the previous week. In addition to this, last week’s exports were a maximum so far this business cycle. This increased demand is what caused the rise in the market. The current price for the Sinaloa harvest of the next cycle, future July/22, without bases, is $239.56 dollars/ton.

• In the case of wheat, it closed the week lower after the strong rises recorded in previous days, due to profit taking. These days diplomatic talks took place between Russian and American emissaries in an attempt to de-escalate the conflict, which slightly pressured prices. The market rallied strong and very fast this week and we are seeing a downward correction. As news comes out of Russia and Ukraine we will continue to see price volatility. The current price for the Sinaloa harvest of the next cycle, future July/22, without bases, is $284.49 dlls/ton.

• Regarding beans, for the PV 2021 cycle, producer prices are on an upward trend due to the lower availability of the grain in production areas and the high level of prices that beans from the United States continue to register. It is estimated that 35 to 40 percent of the harvest is still in the hands of the producers; Well, once they cover their main economic needs, they choose to manage the rest of their inventory through the months of January-August. As for the OI 2021/22 cycle, of the 56 thousand hectares planted in Sinaloa, the largest area corresponds to Reyna sulfur beans. The State Government summoned the producers to keep the production waiting for a better price; The support with the payment of warehouse storage for up to 60 days is being analyzed. In Nayarit there is an estimated planting area of ​​61 thousand hectares, the crop is in the stage of pod filling and grain maturation. The current price of sulfur beans from Sinaloa in the main supply centers was $28.00/kg in Guadalajara and $35.00/kg in the DF Iztapalapa.