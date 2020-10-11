Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the withdrawal of cases filed against protesters who had opposed the felling of trees for constructing the proposed metro car shed in Aarey. The proposed metro car shed in Aarey Colony, Mumbai, will now be built in the Kanjurmarg area. Let me tell you that there was a lot of protest last year about the felling of trees. Many celebrities along with environmentalists also came out to protest against the felling of trees.CM Uddhav Thackeray said, “The records against people opposing the proposed metro car shed in Aarey have been withdrawn. The proposed car shed has been shifted from Aare to Kanjur Marg. Now it will be built there itself.

Let us know that only last week, the Uddhav government had given instructions to withdraw the cases registered against the protesters. The CM directed the home department of the state to withdraw the cases registered against the protesters. There was fierce opposition to the felling of trees in Aarey Colony last year.

The Chief Minister’s Office had said in a tweet that Uddhav Thackeray has directed the home department of the state to start the process of withdrawing the cases. The state environment minister Aditya Thackeray requested the cabinet to withdraw the cases and was supported by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other ministers.

Explain that the Supreme Court had last year ordered the Maharashtra government to stop the felling of trees. The order of the Supreme Court was that the felling of trees should be stopped immediately and no further trees should be cut. The Maharashtra government agreed to this order of the Supreme Court. Demonstrations were also held on the streets of Mumbai for cutting of trees. Police also arrested several protesters, however, they were later released.

After this, Uddhav Thackeray’s government was formed in the elections in Maharashtra. He announced the withdrawal of cases against green activists a few days after he was sworn in as chief minister in December last year.