Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently participated in a television show on the importance of health and safety during the Corona era. In this show, Amitabh Bachchan shared his life and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan among the epidemic.

Big B told about Aaradhya

Amitabh Bachchan said that Aaradhya Bachchan explained the true meaning of corona virus. Big B said, ‘My granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan was watching KBC and said, you know, this corona definitely means Taj, but in reality it is’ Karo Na’. Which means, ‘don’t’. I thought it was awesome! ‘

Amitabh is hosting KBC 12

These days Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the 12th season of the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati. This show is being very well liked as always. At the same time, films like Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Face’, ‘Jhund’ and ‘Brahmastra’ are going to come in the coming time.

Corona attack on Amitabh Bachchan’s family

Let it be said that his family including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan had become corona infected. After this, all were admitted to the hospital. After this, everyone beat Corona and returned home recovering.