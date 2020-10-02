Amitabh Bachchan is quite close to his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. He often shares things related to Aaradhya. Recently, Big B told that Aradhya changed her attitude towards looking at the corona.

Actually, during a TV program, Big B said, Last night my granddaughter Aaradhya saw KBC and said, you know corona definitely means Taj, but in reality it is ‘Karo Na’. I think this is very correct.

After this, when Big B was told that Aaradhya has her grandmother Jaya Bachchan’s jeans, Big B says, thank you … that’s what I was expecting.

Let us know that recently Big B has announced to donate organ. He gave this information on social media. He shared a photo of himself on Twitter. In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan is seen wearing a green ribbon on the coat, which is used as a symbol to donate. After sharing the photo, he wrote, ‘I have resolved to donate organ. I have worn this green ribbon for its purity. ‘

T 3675 – I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EIxUJzkGU6

– Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2020

Isha Koppikar said about casting couch, many actresses have reached a high position with the help of this

Bobby Deol, who could never say his heart to Dharmendra, said – I will not let this happen to my children

These days Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the 12th season of the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati. This show is being very well liked as always. Earlier Big B was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after being hit by Corona. Recently he started shooting for KBC after defeating Corona.