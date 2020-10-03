Actress Sanjeeda Sheikh has shared a bold and glamorous picture of her on social media. Which fans are very fond of. Sanjida is looking very beautiful and stylish in this. The actress has been posting some of her stunning and bold pictures on Instagram for some time now.

In the latest picture, the sizzling open hair and red bralet top are seen. The actress has not written any caption with this photo, only used an emoji. Fans are also giving their reactions to this picture of the actress. Thousands of his fans have praised his look and style. A fan wrote – Sanju you are very beautiful, love from Iran. At the same time, another fan wrote – My breath stopped. A fan writes – Today you set it on fire. All the fans of Sanjida have described her as a standing beauty.

See Sanjida Sheikh’s photo

Let me tell you that Sanjeeda Sheikh is in discussion about her personal life these days. There were reports of separation between Sanjeeda Sheikh and her husband Aamir Ali in the past. But both have never given any reaction to it. Aamir has recently confirmed that his daughter is 1 year old. Aamir has named the daughter Aaira Ali. Talking about Aamir’s workfront, his upcoming web series is Naxalbaari. Sanjida has been seen in shows like ‘Ek Hasina Thi’, ‘Naye Baliye’, ‘Qayamat’, ‘Love Ka Hai Wait’ and ‘Power Couple’.