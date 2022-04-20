On Wednesday morning, rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested by US authorities at the Los Angeles airport (California, USA), when he landed from Barbados after spending a few days on vacation with his partner and mother of his next son, singer Rihanna. This has been confirmed by his lawyer, Alan Jackson, when nbc news channelalthough at the moment their representatives have not commented on the matter.

The 33-year-old musician, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been detained by the city’s police department in collaboration with the US Immigration and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations. His arrest appears to be related to with a shooting that took place on the night of November 6, 2021 in which he is related and for which he has been investigated for months.

In that shooting that occurred almost six months ago, the victim survived and, according to what NBC also claims, told police that the rapper was walking down the street with two men when he approached him, gun in hand, and shot him “between three and three.” four times”. One of the bullets hit the victim’s left hand. Until now, this incident and the involvement of the musician in it were unknown.

Coincidentally, a couple of months earlier, in early September, Rocky’s lawyer, Henrik Olssen Lilja, was shot in Stockholm, Sweden. The lawyer was part of the team that defended the musician for an incident that occurred on June 30, 2019, when the rapper and some of his friends got into a fight in the Swedish capital with a 19-year-old boy named Mustafa Jafari, which caused him to be arrested and that he spend a month in a prison in the Nordic country, of which he went so far as to say that he was kept in “inhuman conditions”. The prosecutor asked for the defendants, who attacked the boy with a bottle, six months in prison; for the musician he asked for a greater penalty, for having thrown the victim to the ground and stepped on it. At trial he was found guilty, but he received no more punishment than the payment of damages (less than 1,200 euros) because he had spent that time in prison, an experience that he himself described as “very difficult and sobering”. After the incident Donald Trump came out in favor of him.

Rocky began his career in the world of hip hop in 2011 and in a few months he managed to sign a contract with a musical multinational. He has two Grammy nominations and numerous collaborations with luxury fashion brands like Guess and Calvin Klein. After dating models like Kendall Jenner or Chanel Iman, for a couple of years he has been in a relationship with the singer Rihanna, with whom he is expecting a child, the first for both, whose birth is expected imminently.