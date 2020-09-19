Highlights: Treason case against Sanjay Singh, AAP MPs protest in Parliament

AAP MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament complex

MPs termed treason case as dictator of Yogi government

new Delhi

Angered by the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh suing MP Sanjay Singh for sedition, Aam Aadmi Party MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises on Friday. During this time, the MPs shouted slogans and termed the sedition case as a dictatorship of the Yogi government. The MPs demanded a stop to misuse of the sedition law.

Aam Aadmi Party MP and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Sanjay Singh said that extortion, murder, scam and corruption in Uttar Pradesh is not treason but it is treason to raise voice against the injustice of the government. He said, “If I am a traitor, then I should be arrested or else action should be taken against those writing a fake case.” He said that people must have heard many stories of oppression of power, its arrogance, arrogance and excesses of power, but the Yogi government is two steps ahead of all this. Singh said that 13 cases were registered against me in 3 months. No such cases were filed against any mafia in UP.

Singh asked- What was my crime?

Sanjay Singh said, ‘What is my crime? What is my crime That I raised my voice against the excesses and crimes happening in Uttar Pradesh, I took up the case of killing of Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh and the murder of Dalits. I raised the issue of injustice happening in Uttar Pradesh with Rajbhar Samaj, Maurya Samaj, Pal Samaj, Yadav Samaj, Nishad Samaj. ‘ He said that treason was inflicted on me because I raised the issue of murder of journalist Vikram Joshi, three-time MLA Nirvendra Mishra and abduction and murder of Sanjit Yadav. Eighty-eight percent commission was raised against Yogi ji’s corona kit purchase, brokerage and corruption.

I will go to Lucknow and arrest

The Rajya Sabha MP said that at first the case was written in unknown case under the IT Act, but when I raised the Corona scam in Parliament, then notice came to me and the section of treason was increased in the IT Act lawsuit. He said, ‘I will go to Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on the 20th and give my arrest. I know that I will be arrested and sent to jail. Don’t put 1000 cases on me, keep in jail for as long as you want, get lathis done, get the cases written, but you never think that I will stop my voice. ‘

Yogi government using police inappropriately: Mann

Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP of being anti-farmer. He said that the government had promised to double the income of the farmers, but by bringing a black law, it is bent on ruining the agricultural sector and the farmer. The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is trying to suppress the voice of the general public by using unscrupulous police under dictatorship. He said that oppression and dictatorship is not good in a democratic system.