Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Sanjay Singh, attacked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday for the ‘treason’ case. He said that the Yogi government filed a sedition case against me because I raised my voice against the rampant corruption in the purchase of Corona kits at the time of the epidemic.Sanjay Singh tweeted on social media about this, ‘Yogi imposed’ treason ‘on me while raising the issue of Corona scam of UP in Rajya Sabha. In Parliament, I told the Chairman, if I am a traitor, send me to jail. Congress, SP, Shiv Sena, RJD, TRS, TDP, DMK, Akali Dal, NCP and other MPs supported me. The Chairman gave assurance of action to the House in this case.

Sanjay said- ‘So yes I am a traitor’

In another tweet, Sanjay Singh wrote that in UP there was a voice against violence and atrocities against Brahmins and Dalits, so the Yogi government has filed a sedition case against him.

Will arrest on 20 September

Sanjay Singh said that Congress, TMC, SP, Shiv Sena, RJD, TRS, TDP, DMK, Akali Dal, NCP and other MPs have supported me. On 20 September, he will give his arrest to the Lucknow Police.

What the whole matter

Sanjay Singh is accused that he had conducted a phone survey in Uttar Pradesh about the Yogi government being racist. Subsequently, on September 2, an FIR was registered at Hazratganj police station. In this case, the police said that a notice has been sent to MP Sanjay Singh to appear on 20 September. Apart from this, the treason and fraud sections have also been increased on the three directors of the surveyed private company. Please tell that within a month, 13 cases have been filed against Sanjay in different cities.