The Congress government headed by Captain Amarind Singh of Punjab is going to introduce a bill in the Assembly today to cut the agriculture bills of the Center. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with the Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded that a copy of the ordinance be shown to them first. To demand this, he spent the night sleeping inside the assembly and lodged his protest.

Opposition MLAs staged a sit-in inside the assembly yesterday against the Central Agriculture Laws for not getting copies of the proposed legislation to be tabled in the special session of the Punjab Assembly.

Punjab: AAP MLAs seen sleeping inside the State Assembly last night. They had staged a sit-in protest inside the Assembly yesterday against not getting copies of the proposed legislation to be tabled in the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha against the central farm laws.

The two-day special session of the Punjab Assembly began on Monday morning. State Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will bring a bill today against the three agricultural laws of the Center. The bill will be tabled in the House for approval. However, opposition parties – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had demanded the draft of the bill be made public.

The Akali Dal asked the state government to declare Punjab a “major market yard” for agricultural produce so that the Centre’s laws do not apply in the state, terming it the fastest and most effective counter measure.

In order to improve investment and generate employment, the cabinet on Sunday gave its approval to convert the Factories (Punjab Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 into a bill, to be brought to the Legislative Assembly on Monday for the purpose of amending the Act, 1948. Can. The Bill would also facilitate changing the existing limits for small units from 10 and 20 to 20 and 40 respectively, in addition to speedy disposal of cases and reduction in court action. With the increase in manufacturing by small units in the state, change has become necessary.