Criminals in the capital Delhi are so fearless that they do not easily miss the target of not only the common man but also the big personalities. This time the victim of these robbers gang is Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha. According to Delhi Police, on Monday, two bike riders broke the glass of the car parked in the parking lot outside the residence of AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Narayan Vihar. The robbers then fled with the latpop inside.

Here, a 42-year-old man has been arrested on charges of supplying arms and bullets to criminals in Delhi and adjoining states. Police sources said that five illegal pistols and 10 cartridges and a motorcycle have been recovered from Amir Ahmed, a resident of Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.

Two bike-borne men broke window glass of the car of AAP MLA Raghav Chadha (in file photo) & stole his laptop from the car which was parked outside his residence in Naraina Vihar on Monday. A case has been registered: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/G5tS0TDyLz – ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

He said that the accused admitted that he had supplied 50 illegal weapons in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in the last five years. Police sources said information about Ahmed’s involvement in the case came to light on September 17 when police arrested a person named Sunil from whose possession a country-made pistol and two cartridges were recovered.

He said that the accused revealed that the seized arms he had purchased from the supplier of Kairana. Police sources said a team was later sent to identify the illegal weapon supplier. “On September 25, an interstate supplier of illegal arms, Amir, received information that he was coming here to supply large quantities of illegal weapons to a gangster from Najafgarh near Dhaula Kuan.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Devendra Arya said, “The trap was laid to catch the accused and he was caught while he was waiting for the buyer to come.” During interrogation, Amir revealed that the weapons recovered from him were purchased from Bilal, a resident of Shamli and he came to supply them to a crook of Najafgarh.

According to the official, Aamir used to pay Rs 2,500 for each bag and Rs 300 for cartridges to Bilal and sold them for Rs 8,000 and Rs 500 respectively. He said that Aamir used to work as a welder but later came into contact with illegal arms sellers. The officer said that he was arrested by the Kairana police in 2013 under the NDPS Act.