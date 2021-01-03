Ahmedabad: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said that it will field its candidates in all seats in the upcoming local body elections in Gujarat and the party released the first list of 504 candidates. The party has expressed confidence that it will emerge as a strong alternative to the ruling BJP in the state.

Atishi, the spokesperson of AAP and MLA in Delhi, released the first list of candidates for local body elections like municipalities, municipal corporations, district and taluka panchayats in Gujarat. These elections will probably be held in February.

AAP will be a strong alternative to BJP

Atishi said, “AAP” will contest all the seats in the local body elections for the first time in the state. With this, the party will enter Gujarat’s electoral politics as a strong alternative to the BJP. AAP will work to get the BJP out of power.

He said, “AAP” will not only contest local body elections in Gujarat, but also assembly elections and other elections. People of Gujarat want options. ”

He claimed that AAP is entering the electoral politics of the state on the demand of the people. Atishi accused the BJP of doing politics to intimidate and seduce.

He said, “If there is any leader in the country who is not afraid of BJP, then he is Arvind Kejriwal and if there is any party that BJP cannot intimidate or seduce, then it is AAP”. … We, the soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal, will continue to fight for the truth. ”

Candidate will be able to complain

Atishi said that the list is being released a few weeks ago, as the candidates have to campaign from house to house. The AAP leader said that the party has provided an email address, so that if people are not interested in a candidate If you have to complain against it, then they can register it.

Atishi said, “We have talked about the three C-corruption (corruption), Criminality (crime) and Character (character).” AAP will change that candidate. He said that his party will not make any corrupt person a candidate.

31 percent women

Newly appointed head of AAP’s Gujarat unit Gopal Italia said that of the 504 candidates whose first list has been released, 31 percent are women.

He said, “This is the first list and we will release the second list soon.” We will contest on all seats. Our issues are related to education, health and corruption. We want corruption in Gujarat to be completely eliminated.

These local body elections were to be held in Gujarat in November 2019, but were postponed for three months due to the Kovid-19 global epidemic.

