new Delhi: Demonstration of farmers continued against the new agricultural laws on the borders of Delhi today for the 34th consecutive day. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that free WiFi facility will be provided to the protesting farmers.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, “The peasant brothers, who are fighting for their rights, were having difficulty in accessing the internet, to overcome this problem, Sevadar Kejriwal has decided to start the WiFi service.”

Raghav Chadha said, “We want farmers to stay in touch with their families.” We have identified some locations for free WiFi hotspots. This is an initiative by Arvind Kejriwal and the party. ”He said that the first hotspot would be set up in a day or two. More hotspots will be installed on demand.

The AAP leader said, “Each WiFi hotspot will cover a radius of 100 meters. The farmers have complained of limited availability of internet in the area after which this step has been taken.” Chadha said, “We are starting it from the Singhu border, but we will expand it to other borders (where the farmers are demonstrating) and put more such hotspots on demand.”

Explain that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are supporting the protesting farmers. Earlier this month, Kejriwal visited the Singhu border and took stock of the arrangements there.

Demonstrating farmers demand that the central government withdraw three new agricultural laws. There will be a meeting between the farmers’ organizations and the central government on Wednesday.

