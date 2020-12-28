new Delhi: The dispute between the Aam Aadmi Party government of Delhi and the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations on the issue of outstanding money of Municipal Corporation is increasing. On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP councilors came face-to-face in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation office regarding the outstanding money issue and agricultural laws. Where he created a ruckus.

In fact, amid the tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) house created panic on Monday morning as councilors of the two parties clashed over the alleged misuse of funds. . According to the information, the councilors of both the parties created a ruckus verbally. The BJP has 47 corporators in the East Delhi Corporation, alleging that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is not releasing funds for the use of the municipal corporation.

#WATCH Uproar by Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party Counselors over misappropriation of funds and center’s farm laws, at the office of East Delhi Municipal Corporation, in Delhi today pic.twitter.com/egpKhakUxD – ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

On the matter, AAP tweeted, “AAP councilors have protested against the demand of CBI probe in the House against the scam of Rs 2500 crore by the BJP-ruled MCD. After the protest, Geeta Rawat and Member of the Standing Committee Councilor Mohini Genewal was suspended. Is it a crime to demand a CBI probe? “

On the other hand, AAP’s Durgesh Pathak said that former Mayor Bipin Bihari Singh ji and his councilors had cheated, abused and misbehaved with our women councilors on the demand of CBI investigation of BJP’s Rs 2500 crore scam. The Aam Aadmi Party has complained to the police against them. I hope that the police will take action against them soon.

AAP councilors protested in the House demanding a CBI inquiry against the scam of ₹ 2500 crore by the BJP-ruled MCD. Standing committee members Geeta Rawat and Councilor Mohini Genewal were suspended after the protest. Is it a crime to demand a CBI inquiry? pic.twitter.com/0LCBXMOb9f – AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 28, 2020

AAP councilors lodged complaint

Today, a complaint has been made against BJP councilors Bipin Bihari Singh, Santosh Pal and Kanhaiya Lal at Patparganj police station in Delhi on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party councilors regarding the uproar in East Delhi Municipal Corporation. In the complaint, the three BJP councilors have been demanded to file an FIR, accusing them of trying to beat, push and beat and abusive. The complaint was given by Aam Aadmi Party councilors Manoj Kumar Tyagi, Geeta Rawat and Mohini Genewal.

