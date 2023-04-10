Äänekoski | Thousands of liters of diesel oil spilled onto the ground at Metsä Fibre’s factory

The rescue service is investigating the extent of the leak. Oil recovery has started.

In Äänekoski An oil spill has occurred in the area of ​​the Metsä Fibre factory, where an estimated 5,000 liters of diesel oil has spilled onto the ground, Central Finland’s rescue service tells STT.

The fire marshal on duty Jukka Järvinen according to it is a one-time leak. At the moment, it is still being determined how wide the leak has spread.

Initially, it is not known that at least large quantities of diesel oil have entered the waterways. The rescue service is still collecting information on the matter.

The collection of oil spilled on the ground has started.

For now it is not known exactly where the leak came from. According to Järvinen, the location of the leak seems to be roughly in the area of ​​the drying room.

The rescue service was notified of the oil spill at half past eight in the evening. Several units of the rescue service were called to the scene.

The actions of the rescue service are expected to last at least until midnight. There have been no personal injuries.

Metsä Fibre’s Äänekosken factory produces softwood and birch pulp as its main product.