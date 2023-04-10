Monday, April 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Äänekoski | The diesel oil that leaked from Metsä Fibre’s factory also spread into waterways

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Äänekoski | The diesel oil that leaked from Metsä Fibre’s factory also spread into waterways

The rescue service could not estimate how much oil had leaked into the waterway.

In Äänekoski Thousands of liters of diesel oil spilled on the ground at the Metsä Fibre factory on Sunday evening. In the inspections carried out early on Monday, it was found that oil has also spread to the nearby Kuhnamojärvi in ​​Miilunlahti, Central Finland’s rescue service told STT.

According to Metsä Fibre, around 5,000 liters of diesel leaked from the contractor’s fuel station into the factory yard at around 8:30 on Sunday evening. The rescue service completed the rescue work at the factory for its part at around two o’clock in the morning.

The rescue service could not estimate how much oil had leaked into the waterway. According to the rescue service, oil has entered the bay along the ditch.

The extermination work in Miilunlahti continued on Monday together with the factory staff. Lahti was already boomed on Sunday to prevent the spread of oil, on Monday the boom was expanded and strengthened.

See also  Ice hockey | Tackles by Ben Blood and Casimir Jürgens for consideration by the League's disciplinary delegation

The rescue service estimates that the prevention work will continue until at least Monday.

#Äänekoski #diesel #oil #leaked #Metsä #Fibres #factory #spread #waterways

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hurricane New Zealand.. SOS after roofs fall and warning of the next

Hurricane New Zealand.. SOS after roofs fall and warning of the next

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result