Äänekoski | The diesel oil that leaked from Metsä Fibre’s factory also spread into waterways

In Äänekoski Thousands of liters of diesel oil spilled on the ground at the Metsä Fibre factory on Sunday evening. In the inspections carried out early on Monday, it was found that oil has also spread to the nearby Kuhnamojärvi in ​​Miilunlahti, Central Finland’s rescue service told STT.

According to Metsä Fibre, around 5,000 liters of diesel leaked from the contractor’s fuel station into the factory yard at around 8:30 on Sunday evening. The rescue service completed the rescue work at the factory for its part at around two o’clock in the morning.

The rescue service could not estimate how much oil had leaked into the waterway. According to the rescue service, oil has entered the bay along the ditch.

The extermination work in Miilunlahti continued on Monday together with the factory staff. Lahti was already boomed on Sunday to prevent the spread of oil, on Monday the boom was expanded and strengthened.

The rescue service estimates that the prevention work will continue until at least Monday.