Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will begin on October 17. Now Amazon has revealed the price of OnePlus 8 5G smartphone at the Great Indian Festival Sale. On the top variant of OnePlus 8 5G, where up to Rs 5 thousand will be given, while the entry-level variant will get a discount of up to Rs 2 thousand. During the sale, OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be available at the old price only.OnePlus 8 was launched in April 2020 this year. Amazon has announced a discount on this OnePlus premium phone about 6 months after its launch. The base variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will be sold for Rs 39,999 instead of Rs 41,999. At the same time, the top-end variant with 8 GB RAM will be available for a discount of Rs 5000 for Rs 44,999. Let us know that this cut in the price of OnePlus 8 5G has been done just before the launch of OnePlus 8T. OnePlus 8T smartphone will be launched on 14 October. This phone of OnePlus will get better display, camera, battery and charging speed than previous OnePlus 8.

Price of Dhansu Samsung Galaxy phone with 6000mAh battery revealed before launch, know every detail

OnePlus 8 5G: Specifications

OnePlus 8 5G has a 6.55 inch fluid amoled screen with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The screen’s density is 402 PPI. 3D Corning Gorilla Glass has been given for safety. The phone runs on Android 10 based OxygenOS. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor has been given in the handset. The handset has 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options. The phone has 128 GB and 256 GB storage.

If you use Android smartphone, then read this news, a big warning has come

This phone of OnePlus comes with 4300mAh battery which supports Rap Charge 30T Fast Charging. The OnePlus 8 5G has a 48-megapixel primary, 2-megapixel macro, triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera. The handset supports face unlock, HDR, screen flash, face retouching. For connectivity, features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, A-GPS have been provided. This phone of OnePlus comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow and Onix Black color.

See full specifications