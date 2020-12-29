A footballer from Sopore became a terrorist. Last week, this terrorist was killed by the security forces. An audio of the terrorist’s conversation has gone viral. In this he is saying that he regrets joining the terrorist group.A phone conversation between Amir Siraj (A) and his father (B) reveals how Aamir joined the terrorist organization and then regretted his decision to join the terrorist organization.

However, Aamir’s family called the audio clip as fake and said that there was no such conversation between him and his father. Javed Iqbal, SSP Sopore told, ‘There is a possibility that he may have called his father in his last moments, it happens in such circumstances. However, I cannot confirm the authenticity of the clip right now. If he calls his father but he refuses to have any conversation with Aamir, then it may have been a conversation but there is a reason behind father’s saying so. ‘



Excerpts from the conversation dated 24.12.2020

A. Hello

B. Hello

A. Aslamawalekum

B. Valekum Salam

A. Abba I Amir

B. Aamir, are you alright?

A. We have been caught.

B. Where?

A. In the creek. I have one more Now, I wanted to surrender but there seems to be no way out now. They are forcing us to do so. They warned me that even if I thought of surrendering, they would kill my whole family.

B. Son, is there any way you can escape?

A. Is not. I made a mistake. I was tricked. They forcibly took my picture with a weapon and made it viral. I wanted to come home, but they warned me that if I did that they would kill my father, mother, brother, everyone.

B. What shall we do? What will Boba do without you?

A. do not tell anyone. Until it all ends. I just want to tell you something, I have learned a lesson.

B. Yes, son.

A. I made a mistake I did not know where this path would take me. Tell my brother and my friends that he never comes this way. They just think of creating their future.

B. What would your mother and sister do without you?

A. Tell everyone that the path I chose has no future.

B. Son, I told you to make something in your life that has your name.

A. I wasted my life and I can no longer come back. I just don’t want anyone else to do what I did. They gave me a chance … Both the police and the army gave us a chance to surrender but our own people threatened us. The enemy is always the one who is very close to us. I wanted to come out of this life. I wanted to come back to my parents. I want to serve you, work hard, do something in my life but I don’t have that chance now. Now my fate is over. But I want you now to make sure that what has happened to me is shared by one of my friends or family

B. Son, if you can still find a way out then try.

A. there’s no way. Do not tell anyone in my family I have to accept my fate now and I pray that no one has to die like I am dying. I will all say forgive me for my mistakes and crimes. I am very sorry, I want to come home, make something in my life but now it is too late.

B. What will your mother do

A. I would have surrendered if I could. The army and police gave us every chance, these are the people I thought were my own, they are forcing me to die in this way. I do not want you to regret me.

B. I told you that the path you have chosen is wrong.

A. There is another person with me, he also regrets and … (End of conversation).

Footballer went missing on 24 June

Amir Siraj (22), BA was a final year student and Khwaja Gilgut, a footballer from Sopore. He went missing in the afternoon of 24 June. It is later revealed that he has joined the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed. Last week, Aamir and another Jaish terrorist, Omar Abrar, had an encounter with security forces at Vanigam Pemaine in Baramulla, after which they were killed. Sources said that Aamir did not have any terrorist links, however, he was in Adipora village of Sopore, which is believed to be a stronghold of terrorist recruitment.