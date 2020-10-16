new Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has praised the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Laxmi Bomb’. Aamir shared the trailer of the film last day on his Twitter account and described it as fantastic.
Aamir Khan wrote on Twitter, “Dear Akshay Kumar, this is a great trailer, my friend. I am eagerly waiting to see it. It will be a huge hit. I wish it was released in theaters, your performance is fantastic Is. Good luck to all. “
After praising Aamir, Akshay also replied to him on Twitter. Akshay Kumar wrote, “Dear Aamir, thank you very much for your lovely words and helpful encouragement in this difficult time, it really means a lot. Very happy my friend.”
Let us tell you that the trailer of Akshay’s ‘Laxmi Bomb’ has been released by its makers only last week. ‘Laxmi Bomb’ will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9. Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in this comedy horror film. This film is directed by Raghav Lawrence.
Let us tell you that Aamir Khan is busy these days in his next film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Actually due to the lockdown, the shooting of the film was stopped midway, which has been resumed. Recently, Kareena Kapoor has informed that she has completed shooting her part in the film. In this, Kareena along with Aamir will be seen in an important role.
