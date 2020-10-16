new Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has praised the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Laxmi Bomb’. Aamir shared the trailer of the film last day on his Twitter account and described it as fantastic.

Aamir Khan wrote on Twitter, “Dear Akshay Kumar, this is a great trailer, my friend. I am eagerly waiting to see it. It will be a huge hit. I wish it was released in theaters, your performance is fantastic Is. Good luck to all. “