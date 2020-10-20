Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan celebrated Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s blockbuster film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ on Tuesday evening. Let me tell you, this film was released 25 years ago today. Aamir shared a note on his Twitter account praising the film and said that it is still attracting the world. The actor wrote, “The hero who found his conscience, the heroine who found his voice, a villain who changed his heart, DDLJ affects us all.”

Aamir said thank you

Aamir further wrote, ‘Let the film complete 25 years which is attracting the world. Thanks Aditya Chopra, Kajol, Shah Rukh and the entire team of DDLJ.

Starcast of the film shared special posts

Let me tell you, the film completed 25 years and that is why the film’s starcast shared special posts on their social media handles. Sylabs such as Kajol, Himani Shivpuri, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Farah Khan, Anita Shroff Adjania recalled the film on social media.