Junaid, son of Bollywood veteran actor Aamir Khan, is doing away with Limelight. Recently, it was discussed that he is all set to make his acting debut in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ishq. However, it is now learned that Junaid had auditioned for this film but he has not got this role.

Aamir Khan will not help his son

According to the source, ‘It is not true that Junaid is going to debut in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film’ Ishq ‘. In fact, he auditioned for the role, but did not find him. Acting in theaters, he has been auditioning for films for some time. Aamir Khan is absolutely clear that he will not help Junaid in any way.

Aamir Khan spoke on his son’s debut

Earlier, Aamir Khan had said about his son’s foray into the film world, ‘I think it depends on him that he has to live his life and take his own decisions. I have left all over him. He has an inclination for creative things. He is doing theaters and doing a good job. He can choose his own path. ‘

Junaid was assistant director in ‘PK’

Please tell that Aamir Khan’s son Junaid was the assistant director of director Rajkumar Hirani in his film ‘PK’. At the same time, talking about Aamir Khan’s workfront, he has recently completed the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Kareena Kapoor will be seen with him in this film.