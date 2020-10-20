new Delhi: Aamir Khan, who has been called Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, is once again in the headlines. Actor Amir Khan is known for acting in his film role. Recently he has finished shooting for the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. He gave this information to his fans through his social media account. There is news that Aamir Khan was injured during the shooting of the film.

Actually, according to information received from sources, while shooting an action scene during the shooting of the film Lal Singh Chadha, Aamir Khan got hurt in his ribs. Even after knowing about this, Aamir Khan completed the shooting of his film. It is being told that with the help of some pen killers, Aamir Khan completed the shooting of his film first by keeping the pain under control and later he went to Delhi for treatment.

Explain that a separate shooting schedule was arranged for the shooting of the film. Because of which Aamir Khan did not want to spoil it. So even after the rib injury, he continued shooting for his film and completed the shooting of the film.

Aamir Khan is known for his hard work and bribe in character in his films. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen playing an important role alongside Aamir in the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’.

