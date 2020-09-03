Marathi teacher Suhas Limaye of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has passed away. He expressed his grief on social media and paid tribute to Suhas. Aamir shared a post on his Insta story that Suhas Limaye taught him Marathi.

Aamir wrote, “I am deeply saddened to learn that yesterday my Marathi Sir Mr. Suhas Limaye has passed away. Sir, you were one of the best teachers. I enjoyed every moment I spent with you. Your eagerness, your willingness to learn and teach always made you a great teacher. ”

Happy Birthday Shakti Kapoor: Shakti Kapoor’s love story is no less than a film, Shaivangi Kolhapuri was married with elopement

“The four years we spent together were always memorable. This moment is still alive in my memories. You not only showed me Marathi, but gave me knowledge of many other things. Thank you i will miss you forever My condolences to your family. ”

Chunky Pandey is a fan of this Hollywood film series, said- I will book private theater to watch the movie

Let’s say that Aamir Khan is in discussion about his new film Lal Singh Chadha. In this, he will be seen in many different looks. He has started shooting for the film as soon as it starts unlocking in the country. The film Lal Singh Chadha was earlier to be released on Christmas of 2020 but now it will be released on Christmas of 2021. Aamir’s opposite Kareena Kapoor will be seen in the film.