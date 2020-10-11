These days many stars are openly talking about depression in Bollywood. Be it Deepika Padukone or Ileana D’Cruz. So far, many film stars have put their opinion in front of everyone about depression. Now the name of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has also been added to this list. Recently, Ira has revealed through his social media account that he has been in depression for the last 4 years.

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, recently shared a video on her Instagram account with her fans, in which she is talking about being in depression. Ira has spoken openly about mental health in this video. In this video, Ira says- ‘I have been in depression for almost 4 years. I also went to the doctor to emerge from it. Now I feel much better than before. I wanted to do something about mental health for the last one year, but could not understand what and how to do it? So now I have thought that I tell you about my journey and start from where I started ‘.

Not only this, Ira further said in this video- ‘Why am I in depression? I have everything, right? .. Sharing this video, Ira wrote the caption – ‘There is a lot going on in life. Many people want to speak a lot. In fact many things are usually simple and fine, yet everything is not right. I think I have found or am getting something, due to which I understand it a little bit better. So join me on this journey. Sometimes like a child, sometimes I want to join this journey with all sincerity.