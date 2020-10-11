Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is very active on social media. She keeps posting on social media about her many photos and personal life. Now recently Ira has talked about his depression. Ira shared his video. In the video, Ira said, ‘I have been in depression for almost 4 years. I also went to the doctor to get it treated. I am clinically depressed, but now I feel better. For the past 1 year, I wanted to do something about mental health but I could not understand what to do. Then I thought I would take you on my journey.

Ira continued, ‘Let’s start where it started. What am I depressed about? I have everything..not it? ‘

Sharing the video, Ira wrote, ‘A lot is going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful, easy and fine but not right, that’s life. ‘

Ira further wrote, ‘There is no way to say it all, but I think I have found or may be getting something, which makes me understand it a little more. So come with me on this journey… start a conversation through my weird, bizarre, sometimes childlike language ‘.

Ira disclosed this on his health on World Mental Health Day.