On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, many celebrities shared messages among fans to bring awareness about this. Many syllabes have also shared their experiences. On this occasion, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has also shared a video in which she has told Struggle with her own depression. In the video, Ira has said that he has been clinically depressed for more than 4 years.

Ira has also written a note with her video. Ira wrote, ‘A lot is happening, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really very confusing and stressful and not everything is fine in life. There is also no way to say everything at once. But I think I have found a way and have made at least a little more understanding. About mental health and about mental disease. So come with me on this journey… With my strange and sometimes childlike voice, I have tried to be more and more honest. Let’s start the conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day. ‘



In the video, Ira says, “I have been in depression for over 4 years. I went to a doctor and I was clinically depressed. Now I am much better than before. For the past year, I wanted to do something above mental health but I didn’t know what to do. So I decided that I would take you on a journey, my own journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will be able to understand ourselves and mental troubles better. ‘

Let me tell you that apart from Ira, Deepika Padukone has also openly discussed about her depression. Ira has been working in the theater direction for a long time. Hazel Keech is playing the lead role in his direction.

