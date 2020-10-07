Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has a good fan following on social media. Ira has shared many of her photos and videos amid the lockdown. There have also been speculations about his coming into films. She has entered the world of direction but now she is seen doing something more interesting. She has posted photos on her Instagram in which she is designing tattoos.

Ira has posted many pictures

Ira has posted several pictures on her Instagram, ranging from working on tattoo designing to making tattoos. Ira described it as a bucket list item number 5. This is his first tattoo and designed on his friend’s hand. Ira has also written ‘Future Tattooer’ along with a photograph. Also written, I think I have an internet career now.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir’s X-Wife

He has also called his friend Thank You for getting tattooed. While designing the tattoo, she is seen wearing a mask for protection from the corona virus. Ira is Aamir’s ex-wife Reena Dutt’s daughter. She made her directorial debut in Euripides’ Medea’s Theatrical Adoption in December last year.