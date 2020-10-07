Ira has posted several pictures on her Instagram, ranging from working on tattoo designing to making tattoos. Ira described it as a bucket list item number 5. This is his first tattoo and designed on his friend’s hand. Ira has also written ‘Future Tattooer’ along with a photograph. Also written, I think I have an internet career now.
Ira is the daughter of Aamir’s X-Wife
He has also called his friend Thank You for getting tattooed. While designing the tattoo, she is seen wearing a mask for protection from the corona virus. Ira is Aamir’s ex-wife Reena Dutt’s daughter. She made her directorial debut in Euripides’ Medea’s Theatrical Adoption in December last year.
