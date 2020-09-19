Ronit Roy recently told during an interview that he had a lot to learn while Aamir Khan remained a bodyguard. Ronit said, I used to dream of big trains and apartments before working with Aamir, but after 2 years living with Aamir, my thinking changed.

Ronit Roy told that at the same time Ekta Kapoor offered him two big TV shows and since then he has been learning what he is learning.

Let me tell you that in an interview a few days ago, Ronit was asked if he left the TV. To this Ronit had said, ‘I had a small cameo in the serial’ Shakti ‘. There were many reasons why I did this role. I came on TV at a time when TV was not very popular. But slowly people started liking TV. That time was excellent. All this was not part of any plan. Nor was it just because of my show, but because of the arrival of channels. Because … TV became popular because of shows like Aur Kaun Banega Crorepati. ‘

Ronit had said, ‘I have decided to stay away from it. But I have not left it. I have seen the beginning of TV. When you ride ahead on a wave, that wave will collide and end somewhere. This thing can hurt you. I was on that wave of TV at that time when it started falling suddenly and I understood it and with that I also had to face some things. Then I was doing ‘Adalat’, which was extremely popular and lasted for five years, but I had understood things. Change and long-term stability are important to me. When the scope for change ends, then the work stops. Something similar happened to me as well. I was not comfortable about it.