On World Mental Health Day, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan posted a video on social media and told the whole world that she is in depression. Ira said that she has been a victim of depression for more than four years and is trying to get out of it in some way.

Ira is 23 years old and it is surprising to have depression-like illness at this young age, but the youth of today are easily vulnerable to depression. If your child is also in young age, then like Aamir Khan, do not make the mistake of ignoring the symptoms of depression in your child.

What is depression Depression in young age is a serious mental health problem in which the person constantly feels unhappy and has no desire to work. It also affects your thinking and behavior. This can lead to emotional and physical problems. Depression can occur at any age in one's life.

Symptoms of depression If your child is in depression, he may feel restless, miserable, needless anger or irritability, fatigue, loss of energy, difficulty concentrating, weak memory or inability to decide, headache, body ache or stomach upset, sleepiness , Thoughts of sleeping more, loss of appetite, feeling more hungry, gaining weight and harming oneself come to mind. Do not ignore these symptoms in children. Treatment of depression is very important.

Who causes depression Certain risk factors can make a person more vulnerable to depression, such as: Genetics: If a parent or brother or sister has had depression, then you are also at increased risk.

Gender: Depression surrounds women more than men.