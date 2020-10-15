A week has passed since the trailer of the film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ was released, in which actor Aamir Khan has praised it. Also tweeted for the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar. Sharing the trailer of the film, Aamir Khan wrote, “I wish this film was released in the theater.” Let us know that the film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ is being released on November 9 on the OTT platform.

Aamir Khan tweeted, “Dear Akshay Kumar, what a great trailer, my friend. I can not resist myself to watch this film. This film has been made on a large scale. I wish it were released in theaters. And your performance looks very good, good luck to all. “

Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can’t wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theaters. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone.https://t.co/4Cz0sc9Y94@offl_Lawrence @foxstarhindi @advani_kiara @Shabinaa_Ent – Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 15, 2020

Reacting to this, Akshay Kumar writes, “Dear Aamir Khan, thank you for writing such beautiful words. You have always appreciated good work. Your prayers mean a lot to me in this difficult time. Your words have touched my heart, my friend. “

Dear @aamir_khan , thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times 🙏🏻 So touched my friend. #MenSupportingMen https://t.co/l80KXBqhlS – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2020

‘Kokilaben’ from ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ has tried luck in comedy, shared experience

Fan asked Sushmita Sen- when is boyfriend marrying Rohman? Actress gave a cute answer

Let us know that Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar do not talk much on social media, but whenever they do, they are in the headlines. Earlier, Aamir Khan tweeted for Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala when Lal Singh was clashing the release of Chadha and Bachchan Pandey.