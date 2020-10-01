Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan has won the hearts of people with his performances in many films like ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Dil’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and ‘Dangal’. Apart from the on-screen contribution of Aamir Khan, his fans also take inspiration from his off-screen personality. Aamir Khan was the Chief Guest at Bennett University’s convocation ceremony 2020. During this he shared many things with the students.

Bennett University Convocation

At Bennett University’s convocation, the students not only got to hear Aamir Khan, but also got a lot of information about working with Aamir Khan director Rajkumar Hirani.

Aamir Khan’s role in ‘3 Idiots’ is very memorable

Aamir Khan played a college student at the age of 44 in Rajkumar Hirani’s film ‘3 Idiots’. He told that when the film producer approached him, he thought about how he would be able to play the role of a college student. Aamir Khan further said that he was impressed with the original idea of ​​the film ‘Don’t run after success, chase the ability’. At the same time, Rajkumar Hirani also knew that Aamir Khan can do justice to this role.

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film

Talking about Aamir Khan’s workfront, he will be seen in his upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Shooting of the film, which was stopped due to Corona virus, has been resumed. The film’s team is currently in Delhi for shooting. Kareena Kapoor will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the film. At the same time, Actor Vijay Sethupathi of South Industry is going to make his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’.