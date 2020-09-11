The release of the blockbuster film ‘Rangeela’ by Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar of Bollywood has completed 25 years. Released in the year 1995, this film was highly liked by the audience. This was the same film that had included Urmila in the list of Bollywood’s top actresses overnight. However, when director Ram Gopal Varma was making this film, he was not even sure that the film would become such a big hit.

Ramgopal Varma had directed many films in South before ‘Rangeela’ and he had also directed films like ‘Shiva’ in Hindi but ‘Rangeela’ got him into the list of successful directors.

Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff in the film ‘Rangeela’ everyone’s character and work were highly praised, but few people know that these three were not Ramgopal Varma’s first choice for this film. According to sources, on the day when the film ‘Rangeela’ was auspicious, Ram Gopal Varma went to his house and cried a lot because he felt that it was going to be a flop film. Ramu has revealed in many of his interviews that he was a big fan of superstar Sridevi (Sri devi). This was the reason that he wanted to make the film ‘Rangeela’ with Sridevi as well. When Ramu went to Sridevi with the story of the film, he refused to do this film only after hearing half the story.



At the same time, in the film Rangeela, Ram Gopal Varma wanted to cast Shahrukh Khan with Sridevi but in those days Shah Rukh did not have dates, so he also refused to do the film. After which Ram Gopal Varma wanted to cast Anil Kapoor for the role of superstar in the film, but there was no point there.

After defeating Ram Gopal Varma went to Aamir Khan. Aamir said yes as soon as he heard the story. For the heroine, he offered the role to Raveena Tandon but he also refused. At that time, Urmila Matondkar had worked with Shah Rukh in the film ‘Miracle’. When she came to know about ‘Rangeela’, she reached Ram Gopal Varma’s office. Ramu played a song in the film without talking and asked Urmila to dance on it. Seeing the dance of Urmila, Ram Gopal Varma was very impressed and he signed Urmila for Rangeela at the same time. Then Aamir suggested him the name of Jackie Shroff. In this way Ram Gopal Varma got the character of his film.