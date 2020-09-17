Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday. On the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, he is receiving congratulatory messages from the country and the world. At the same time, Bollywood stars are also greeting. Now Salman Khan has congratulated the Prime Minister on his birthday. Earlier, Aamir Khan wished the PM on his birthday.

Salman Khan said – many birthdays are yet to come

Salman Khan, while sharing an old picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrote, ‘Happy birthday to Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many more birthdays are yet to come.’

Aamir Khan said – be happy and healthy

Aamir Khan congratulated PM Modi and wrote, ‘Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, greetings to you on your birthday. May you always be happy and healthy. Aamir Khan with respect and respect.

PM Modi has a good relationship with Bollywood

Let us tell that Narendra Modi is a popular leader in the country and abroad. Along with this, PM Modi also has a good relationship with Bollywood Syllabes. He interacts with B-Town stars on occasion.