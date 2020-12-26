Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has almost completed the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Aamir Khan is in the news for his film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Recently, Aamir was spotted at Mumbai airport with his wife Kiran Rao, daughter Ira Khan and son Azad Khan. According to media reports, Aamir Khan has returned to Mumbai to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary with his family. At the same time, Mona Singh has shared many stories related to Aamir Khan’s film during an interview.

According to media reports, it is believed that in the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’, Mona Singh will be seen playing the role of Aamir Khan’s sister. At the same time, Mona gave more attention to this in an interview, saying, “I cannot tell whether I am a part of this film or not, but I can definitely share a funny anecdote related to this film with all of you.” This story is related to Aamir Khan sir and this story is really interesting.

Mona Singh further states, ‘I have been working in the industry for 17 years. Aamir Khan is a very good person and a very good actor. Aamir Khan sir is very intelligent. In this film, he has spoken many better Punjabi than me. I was most surprised that I am Sardarini myself, yet he was speaking more typical Punjabi than me.