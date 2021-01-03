Highlights: Aam Aadmi Party will participate in civic elections in Gujarat

AAP will contest all seats in Gujarat’s civic elections

The party also released the first list of 504 candidates.

After announcing to contest the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party has now decided to contest the upcoming local body elections in Gujarat. On Sunday, the party announced that it would field its candidates in all seats in the Gujarat local body elections. The party has also released the first list of 504 candidates. The AAP has expressed confidence that it will emerge as a strong alternative to the ruling BJP in the state.

AAP spokesperson and MLA in Delhi, Atishi, released the first list of candidates for local body elections like municipalities, municipal corporations, district and taluka panchayats in Gujarat. The election is expected in February. Atishi said, ‘AAP will contest all the seats in the local body elections for the first time in the state. With this, the party will enter Gujarat’s electoral politics as a strong alternative to the BJP. AAP will work to oust the BJP.

He said that AAP will not only contest local body elections, but also assembly elections and other elections. People of Gujarat want options. He claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party is entering the electoral politics of the state on the demand of the people. Atishi accused the BJP of doing politics to intimidate and seduce. He said that if there is any leader in the country who is not afraid of BJP, then he is Arvind Kejriwal and if there is any party that BJP cannot intimidate or tempt, it is AAP.

You can complain against the candidate

Atishi said that we, the soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal, will continue to fight for the truth. Atishi said that the list is being released a few weeks ago, as candidates will have to campaign from house to house. The AAP leader said that the party has provided an e-mail address, so that if people have to complain against a candidate, they can register it. Atishi said, “We have talked about three C-Corruption (corruption), Criminality (crime) and Character (character).”

He said that if a candidate comes under the question about these criteria, then you will change that candidate. He said that his party will not make any corrupt person a candidate. Newly appointed head of AAP’s Gujarat unit Gopal Italia said that of the 504 candidates whose first list has been released, 31 percent are women. “This is the first list and we will release the second list soon,” he said.

He said that we will contest all the seats. Our issues are related to education, health and corruption. We want corruption in Gujarat to be eradicated completely. These local body elections were to be held in Gujarat in November 2019, but were postponed for three months due to the Corona global epidemic.