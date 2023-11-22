Aalto University | This is how shopkeepers explain the students’ poor coping: “If I had 7,000 euros like Teemu Keskisarja…”

HS asked the students of Aalto University’s School of Economics whether they see students’ mental health problems as a national economic problem. Member of Parliament Teemu Keskisarja (ps) also took part in the answers.

How stressful is it to combine work and study?

HS visited Aalto University to talk with the shop students about the study published by Suomen Ekonomi on Monday, November 20 called Mental health outcome warning.

Research by 36 percent of shopkeepers are dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their own psychological well-being, and students’ well-being varies depending on the major. Studying and especially combining it with work is perceived as a very stressful combination in the light of the research.

In the foreword to the study, the chairman of Suomen Ekonomien Martin Paasi urge:

“Student: Go out and enjoy life. Find yourself. Make mistakes once and again and be imperfect once and for all.”

I repeat Paas’s call to those studying strategic management Anita Taskinen24. He chuckles.

“If I had 7,000 euros like Teemu in the Central Seriesthen I would go on vacation and enjoy life,” says Taskinen.

Baggy refers to MP Keskisarjan’s (ps) speeches, in which he has repeatedly mockingly brought up the “easy life” and “bullshit” of students.

Taskinen says that he really likes to talk about students’ mental health and its effects on the national economy.

“I did my PhD in economics at the University of Helsinki, and the topic was regional differences in unemployment and mental health statistics in Finland. Economics is a good degree, but there should be much more talk about values, ethical issues, sustainability and the circular economy.”

Taskinen points out that half of disability pensions are due to mental health disorders. It means that many people of working age are actually outside the labor force. This has major economic implications.

“At the same time, there is a massive lack of resources in mental health services. It is also really difficult to get mental health services from YTHS if the problems are of medium severity. Then they mainly offer some kind of breathing exercises”, he criticizes.

“It took me four years before I got access to short therapy through YTHS due to the intermittent moderate depression I was diagnosed with. I also started anti-depressant medication in the spring.”

Baggy considers the mentality in which students are mainly expected to study and at the same time live in debt to finance their lives to be very problematic.

“From the point of view of the national economy, education is an investment, but students enter working life exhausted. Even high school students are completely burnt out these days. I and many of my friends also have a really nihilistic view of what working life will be like.”

“Capitalist society is cold-blooded and profit-seeking. It’s hard to imagine that anything could be done about it.”

Taskinen says he has stopped eating fresh vegetables because they are too expensive.

“And there isn’t even time to cook. Students have no rest time, and maintaining a balanced life is quite impossible. If you study and maintain your well-being, it means living in debt. If you study and work, you get exhausted.”

Taskinen now has a student debt of 14,000 euros, and there are still two years of studies left. Last summer, he says he worked three different jobs, but now Taskinen only focuses on his studies.

“I live in debt, I live with a roommate and I go out to eat with groups on the weekends. Fortunately, the parents help and understand the plight of the students.”

Joona Leivo (oik), 24, studying marketing, says her own well-being is quite good, but she understands her fellow students.

Marketing studying Joona Leivo24, says that students’ mental health should be seen as a national economic problem.

“It is at the stage when students are not able to work when they enter working life,” he says.

“Students’ well-being is not directly reflected in the indicators of the national economy. But it will start to show if there is a generation where the older generation is not able to work.”

According to a study by Suomen Ekonomi, marketing students fare the worst among students. Leivo says that his well-being is quite good, because he does not work in addition to his studies and has not had to take on debt either. Parents support financially.

“It would be really challenging to fit studies and work together, because in terms of calculations, you have to do a lot of work to get one credit. Still, many have to do that.”

“Yes, being employed is still stressful. The job prospects in the field of marketing are not the best.”

Christina Holm, 23, who studies in the master’s program in global management, says that work is often more flexible than studies.

Global studying in the management master’s program Christina Holmilla, 23, has personal experience of the stressfulness of combining work and studies.

“I don’t work now, but in the past I have done two jobs at the same time. I found it really stressful, because often the work was flexible, but the studies were not. In addition, deadlines at work and studies overlapped.”

Holm says that she has taken on a large amount of student debt, and she still has two years of studies left.

“Debt repayment doesn’t stress me otherwise, but it does when it comes to buying a first home. I’m wondering what kind of terms I can get for a mortgage,” he reflects.

The same point is also brought up by the director responsible for personal customer loans at Danske Bank in the Mielenterveyte result warning study Sari Takala.

“Because the current income, expenses, assets and debts are taken into account when granting a loan, student debt can reduce the amount of mortgage granted and limit the options of the home buyer, especially in the capital region,” Takala states in the study.