Aalto University | SK: Four well-known directors are applying for a professorship in film directing – among them Aku Louhimies

Aalto University Four well-known film directors are now fighting for the position of professor at the Department of Cinematography, tells Suomen Kuvalehti (SK).

24 applicants applied for the position responsible for teaching film directors. The university confirmed to SK that they advanced to the next stage Juho Kuosmanen, Aku the miner, Hanna Maylett and Sofia Bohdanowicz.

Louhimies tells the newspaper that he does not think it is likely that the criticism of his guidance methods will affect his application for the professorship.

“Media literacy has improved. I don’t think the voters have any particular image of me. “Positive rather than negative publicity hardly affects the choice,” Louhimies tells the newspaper.

In 2018, Louhimies was the subject of severe accusations in public about his management methods.

SK is told by the university that they are trying to make the selection of the professor’s successor by the end of the year, but it may also drag on until the beginning of 2025. According to the magazine, applicants are interviewed during the fall, they give a teaching sample and their applications are sent to be evaluated by international experts.