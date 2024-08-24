Saturday, August 24, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Aalto University | SK: Four well-known directors are applying for a professorship in film directing – among them Aku Louhimies

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
Aalto University | SK: Four well-known directors are applying for a professorship in film directing – among them Aku Louhimies
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The miner does not believe that criticism of his management methods will affect the search.

Aalto University Four well-known film directors are now fighting for the position of professor at the Department of Cinematography, tells Suomen Kuvalehti (SK).

24 applicants applied for the position responsible for teaching film directors. The university confirmed to SK that they advanced to the next stage Juho Kuosmanen, Aku the miner, Hanna Maylett and Sofia Bohdanowicz.

Louhimies tells the newspaper that he does not think it is likely that the criticism of his guidance methods will affect his application for the professorship.

“Media literacy has improved. I don’t think the voters have any particular image of me. “Positive rather than negative publicity hardly affects the choice,” Louhimies tells the newspaper.

In 2018, Louhimies was the subject of severe accusations in public about his management methods.

SK is told by the university that they are trying to make the selection of the professor’s successor by the end of the year, but it may also drag on until the beginning of 2025. According to the magazine, applicants are interviewed during the fall, they give a teaching sample and their applications are sent to be evaluated by international experts.

#Aalto #University #wellknown #directors #applying #professorship #film #directing #among #Aku #Louhimies

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Television | The creators of Salkkareit and Rantabaari tell what it’s like to write a script for a TV series that is not appreciated

Television | The creators of Salkkareit and Rantabaari tell what it's like to write a script for a TV series that is not appreciated

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]