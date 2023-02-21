Aalistunturi logging | Demonstrators climbed on stilts – The police issued fines for necking

Metsälikuken fellers developed a tripod to help, which prevents logging trucks and forest machines from traveling on the forest road.

Police dismantled the demonstration that blocked traffic at the logging site in Aalistunturi on Monday, February 20, the Lapland Police Department says in its press release.

The demonstration was organized in Kolar on Laukkujärentie.

According to the police, the protesters who were present did not obey the order given to them by the police to leave on several occasions. The police arrested a total of five people at the scene during Monday afternoon and evening.

Those arrested were transported to the Rovaniemi police prison, from which they were released on Tuesday. They were fined for sniping at the police.

TO THE FORESTRY activists stopped logging in Aalistunturi in Western Lapland for the fifth time. Demonstrators demand Metsähallitut to give up all logging in the area where a national park has been proposed.

A tripod is a structure made of wood that supports the protester at a height of several meters.

On Monday evening, the police grabbed a chainsaw and sawed off the protesters’ three-meter wooden legs, piece by piece. For this, a special unit from Oulu came to the aid of the Lapland police.