Today is Mokshada Ekadashi fast and Shri Geeta Jayanti. Along with this, Christmas Day (big day), the major festival of Christians, is also today. Surya Uttarayan. Sun round south. Peak season. Rahukkal will remain from 10.30 am to 12 noon. It is said that the person who observes Moksada Ekadashi fast gets salvation by ending the cycle of birth and death in life.

December 25, Friday, 2020, 04, Pausha (Solar) Shaka 1942, 11, Paush Mass Entry 2077, 9, Jamadi topper Sun Hijri 1442, Margashirsha Shukla Ekadashi till 1.55 pm, Dwadashi, Ashwini Nakshatra till 7.36 am. Nakshatra, Shiva Yoga till 2.36 pm After Siddha Yoga, Vanija Karan, Moon in Aries (day and night).

Pt. Venimadhav Goswami