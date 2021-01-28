Sara Aagesen, Secretary of State for Energy.

“It has gone well, it has been a success and gives us certainty that it will continue to operate in the future,” says Sara Aagesen Muñoz, Secretary of State for Energy, who cannot hide her satisfaction after analyzing the results of the renewable auction held on Tuesday, the first to be carried out with the new format and which allows us to face the successive ones planned for the next five years with optimism. The second auction is scheduled for this year, but the Secretary of State does not rule out that it could be before the fall. In any case, it will depend on how the commitments to be fulfilled by the investments that have just been granted in the coming months are fulfilled.

The auction distributed 3,034 megawatts (MW) between photovoltaic (2,036 MW) and renewable energy (998 MW) among 84 investors who bid for 9,700 ME (more than three times more than what was auctioned) in more than 1,500 bids. In the aforementioned five-year period, up to 19,000 MW will be auctioned to meet the objectives of the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (Pniec) 2021-2030, which provides for the installation of 60 gigawatts (GW) in the decade. The holding of this and successive auctions for the allocation of the Economic Renewable Energy Regime (REER) aim to offer a stable remuneration framework that attracts investment and encourages economic activity throughout the renewable energy value chain in a recovery scenario due to the health crisis. And, at the same time, that consumers benefit directly from the generation cost reductions of these technologies.

In this regard, Aagesen points out that for the first time a price signal is produced, which was key to developing the auctions. “They offer clarity, give stability and avoid the speculation that had occurred in recent years,” he says. After acknowledging that until the auction was held and the result was known, she was not certain about the new economic regime for renewables, the Secretary of State emphasizes that it has been shown that it allows the diversity of actors and the arrival of more available agents than the traditional ones. “That is essential, since they always criticized us for the contrary,” he adds.

In this sense, it highlights the importance of “having a reference of a price for the PPP markets [power purchase agreement, contratos de compraventa de potencia eléctrica] because it allows to have a price already available for both wind and photovoltaic. Before it did not exist, because the auction market was very cumbersome and did not allow it ”. Likewise, it highlights that the chosen auction system “allows the transfer of the price reference to each and every one of the consumers, the domestic and the industrial, SMEs and large companies”, a circumstance that will be reflected in the electricity bill as soon as the facilities go into operation. Investors are required to have them ready in February 2023 for photovoltaic plants and February 2024 for wind power plants at the latest, although they trust that developers will go “much faster”.

Aagesen focuses precisely on the certainty that the bid prices will be passed on to consumers. The maximum price was 28 euros per MW and the average of 25.31 euros for wind and 24.47 for photovoltaic, which is 43% less than the last price. According to the estimates of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, it will imply a saving of close to five euros a year in the household bill and between 1.5% and 2.2% in the industry (about 35,000 euros / year), to which we must add the cumulative effect of the other auctions.

Although in the auction there were 1,000 MW of free allocation, the circumstance occurred that all were for photovoltaic. In Aagesen’s opinion, it is because it has more competitive prices, which does not mean that wind power has peaked “because it still has a long way to go.” Especially in offshore wind, whose strategy is planned for this first quarter. “Let’s see what route it has in the future, everything remains to be developed and there is great potential,” says Aagesen.

The secretary is satisfied with the competitiveness of the chosen technologies, but adds that “it is reasonable to analyze this first auction in depth and see what happens in two months when we see the qualification of all those that have been selected.” Then, in six months, projects have to clearly define the location. He also hopes that in the next auctions, the flexibility of the system will allow other technologies such as thermoelectric, biomass, biofuel … to enter.

Another thing that Aagesen highlights is the driving effect it will have on the economy and employment. The calculation is that the first auction will involve an investment of 2,100 million euros and at least 27,000 direct jobs. “We know that Spain is competitive throughout the renewable technology value chain. And we asked the renewable technologies that have come to the auction within two months to present us with a strategic plan ”.

With the solution of accesses and connections already in place with the Royal Decree that regulates them and the circular recently issued by the CNMC, the ministry faces the coming months with determination. “We intend to emit that signal, meet the objectives, have a stable framework, facilitate the required financing, allow consumers to have better prices, but give the message that they are solvent projects and that there is diversification of agents, that they are not only those of a lifetime, that other agents can enter and be in the world of energy ”, he concludes.