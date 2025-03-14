Aagesen announces 700 million aid to storage and states that there is no “novelty” on nuclear closure

The Third Vice President and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Sara Aagesen, announced this Thursday 700 million euros in aid to energy storage and has assured, in a break of her first major meeting as minister with the energy and industrial sector, that “for now” there is no “novelty” or “no petition” of the sector on the nuclear, after claiming Iberdrola and Endesa Closing calendar from 2027.

Speaking to the media at the Ministry headquarters, Aagesen has trusted that those 700 million in aid, announced after a public consultation to the sector and that they will be financed with European funds Feder, together with the future mechanism of capacity to give firmness to the electrical system, are a “great incentive” so that “continues to advance with force” the storage, which is based mainly on large reversible prey with long maturation.

The delay of these infrastructure with respect to the forecasts of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) is one of the reasons that Iberdrola, Endesa and the PP use to claim that the stepped nuclear blackout that must begin in two years with the closure of the first group of the Almaraz nuclear power plant (Cáceres) is clap.

The vice president has referred to the closing protocol agreed with the electricity in 2019 and has insisted that the dialogue that companies have requested is “permanent and will continue”: “We continue with that planning and that calendar.” “At the moment there is no novelty,” he insisted, and has pointed out that the issues that companies are raised are related to “what is tax”, the deployment of renewables or that new capacity mechanism, which in principle should be provided in June and is pending the approval of the European Commission.

Aagesen has stressed that “the only change that has been” since the signing of the closing protocol of nuclear power plants has been the approval of the new radioactive waste management plan, which has implied a 30% rise in the rate that is charged to electricity for their production with the reactors, because the cost of that plan “are 20,000 million that companies have to put on the table.”

“There is a very important open debate because there are many things that have to culminate this exercise,” said Aagesen, who has advanced that the new transport networks planning will be launched to public consultation “in the coming weeks” and will have as “priority” the industrial sector. The minister has confirmed that the current investment limits linked to GDP are going to be lifted, although it has not specified what percentage.

The vice president has held her first meeting with the sector since Thursday since her appointment as Minister, a telematic meeting with more than fifty associations of the energy and industrial sector to public State aid frame or the new package for affordable energy.

The vice president has said that, despite the arrival of Donald Trump to the White House, there is no “risk in the entry of American gas into Europe” and will have “a fundamental role” along with other suppliers, such as Qatar. And he has claimed that the Russian gas disconnection plan that will soon present the commission is based on “less gas, more renewable and more native future in the future”, with the appropriate short, medium and term signals and penalizing “as little as possible” to households and industries.