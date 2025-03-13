As the closure of the first nuclear power plant is approaching, that of Almaraz, according to the established plan, there are numerous voices that rise to ask for an extension of its useful life, which add to some air in the EU oriented to also boost nuclear energy to ensure European energy sovereignty. To the sector itself and Pp and popular communities such as Extremadura and Madridthis Wednesday also joined UGTthe union closest to the PSOE, which also claimed to the Government to review the expiration 40 year that the Extremadura center has. However, for the third vice president, Minister for the Ecological Transition and head of the Nuclear Dossier in the Central Government, Sara Aagesennothing has changed. There is, he said, a “Open dialogue” with owners of the centrals, in which there is talk of taxes but sure that the companies They have not raised anything relative to modifying the closing calendar.

“At the moment, nothing about the calendar”Aages in this Thursday to the question of what they ask Iberdrola, Endesa and Naturgywith which he has assured that “as always” he maintains an “open dialogue” on this and other issues, such as “what is taxation, where are we, what are the challenges, how we do to carry the deployment of renewables.” “There is a very interesting open debate “, He has riveted, in which he ensures that the owners have not asked to extend the useful life of the centrals that they see in public.

More investments in networks, even without quantifying

Aagesen has made these statements during a day in which he is meeting with half a hundred Energy and Consumer Sector Associationsto present the plans of their ministry and know their point of view on competitiveness and affordability of energy prices, in line with initiatives in the EU, such as the new framework of state aid, the new competitiveness fund or the clean industrial pact and the Energy affordable pricing plan which recently presented the European Commission.

At more domestic level, the vice president has announced a new game of 700 million of EU regional funds (Feder) for storage And that the new electrical network planning that will launch shortly “priority “to the industrial sector.

In this regard, he has assured that “very soon”, “in the coming weeks”, the Ministry will open the draft the draft of the Public Hearing New electrical planningto accompany the transport and distribution networks to the production and consumption of electricity provided, in this case, during a period that has been advanced to 2026-2030, and on which it depends not only that the Networks can assume electricity that massively expected to occur as a renewable source, but they can also Connect it with demand.

They depend on this Hundreds of industrial projects and of electrointenive sectors such as Data centers, that At this time they cannot stock up And for what the electricity sector claims to be able to invest more in networks than dictate the maximum thresholds that were set in Spain more than a decade ago, no more than 0.13% of GDP per year in transport networks -of the generator to the substation -and 0.065% for distribution networks -of the substation to the final consumer.





Months ago, ecological transition opened to review these stops and this Thursday Aagesen has not given what the new thresholds will be but has assured that they will be superior to the current ones. “The investments will be greater than the investment limit that there were “he said.